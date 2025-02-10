Bangladesh Election Commissioner vows to remain 'neutral' in elections

Dhaka , Feb 10 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Bangladesh, AMM Nasir Uddin, has said the commission does not intend to support or oppose any political party and vowed to remain neutral, local media reported.

"We, in the commission, do not want to engage in politics. We do not want to stand for or against any political party," he said, adding, "We want to remain neutral."

He made these remarks while addressing the annual general meeting and prize distribution ceremony of the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Sunday, reports the country's leading newspaper, The Daily Star.

Nasir Uddin also stated that political control over the Election Commission was the main reason behind criticism of its role.

"This is the biggest reason why the Election Commission has been subjected to political control. There may be hundreds of reasons, but I believe political control over the EC is the most significant factor," he said.

The CEC reaffirmed the commission's commitment to conduct elections in a free, fair and credible manner.

The statement gives a glimmer of hope for the restoration of democracy in a conflict-ridden Bangladesh. The unceremonious exit of Sheikh Hasina by a major political coup was a setback to democracy.

The mass violence in Bangladesh had not only dealt a blow to its fragile democracy but also undermined the potential of being a secular state.

Bangladesh is set for elections in late 2025 or early 2026, which is being seen as the only viable solution to the existing crisis in the country.

However, the sudden ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the political fallout thereafter has made it challenging for the current caretaker dispensation under Muhammad Yunus to restore order to conduct a fair election.

The political and security vacuum created in August has already given rise to several new actors like the student groups and radical Jamaat-e-Islam. The recent destruction of Dhanmondi 32, the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, is a clear statement on a fragile system in Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.