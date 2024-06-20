Bangla, NZ, England on menu as BCCI confirms India's international home fixtures for 2024-25 season

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India for 2024-25. The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on September 19 while Kanpur will host the second from Sept 27. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Tests respectively.

The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs.

Bangladesh's Tour of India:

1st Test: Sep 19-23, 2024, Chennai

2nd Test: Sep 27-Oct 1, Kanpur

1st T20I: Oct 6, Dharamsala

2nd T20I: Oct 9, Delhi

3rd T20I: Oct 12, Hyderabad

New Zealand’s tour of India:

1st Test: Oct 16-20, Bengaluru

2nd Test: Oct 24-28, Pune

3rd Test: Nov 1-5, Mumbai

England's tour of India:

1st T20I: Jan 22, 2025, Chennai

2nd T20I: Jan 25, Kolkata

3rd T20I: Jan 28, Rajkot

4th T20I: Jan 31, Pune

5th T20I: Feb 2, Mumbai

1st ODI: Feb 6, Nagpur

2nd ODI: Feb 9, Cuttack

3rd ODI: Feb 12, Ahmedabad

