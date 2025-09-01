Bajaj Auto domestic two-wheeler sales down 12 pc YoY in August

New Delhi, September 1 (IANS) Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in domestic two-wheeler sales to 1,84,109 units in August.

The company's total sales for the month were higher, owing to exports and strong performance in the commercial vehicle segment. The company sold a total of 4,17,616 units (two-wheelers plus commercial vehicles) in August, up from 3,97,804 units in the same month previous year.

Meanwhile, cumulative domestic sales declined by 8 per cent to 2,32,398 units in August from 2,53,827 units a year earlier. The two-wheeler exports rose 25 per cent YoY.

The overall exports also made up for the loss in the domestic segment, rising 29 per cent (2-wheeler plus domestic), reaching 1,85,218 units compared to 143,977 units in August 2024.

Commercial vehicle volumes increased by 21 per cent to 75,729 units from 62,626 previous year, driven by growth in domestic markets (up 7 per cent) and overseas markets (up 58 per cent).

On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Auto's sales from April to August rose 2 per cent to 18,94,853 units. Two-wheeler sales fell 11 per cent domestically to 82,52,732 units. However, the exports in this segment rose 18 per cent during the corresponding period.

The commercial vehicle sales increased 14 per cent to 3,07,928 units, driven by exports, which jumped 47 per cent to 1,10,311 units.

Meanwhile, in Q1 FY26, over 10 lakh passenger vehicles were sold in India, with Maharashtra topping the sales chart, according to data from industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

From April to June, 10.12 lakh passenger vehicles were sold in the country, and the western zone topped sales with 3.21 lakh units.

In the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, the Centre is expected to lower the tax on entry-level passenger vehicles and two-wheelers to 18 per cent, making them more affordable ahead of Diwali.

Currently, all passenger vehicles based on combustion engines are subject to a GST of 28 per cent plus a compensation cess of 1 per cent to 22 per cent based on engine capacity, length, and body type.

