Bageshwar Dham tent collapse: Dhirendra Shastri provides Rs 7.68 lakh solatium to deceased's family

Chhatarpur, July 25 (IANS) A team of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri has provided Rs 7.68 lakh solatium to the family of the man who lost his life during a tent collapse at his place in Madhya Pradesh.

On July 3, Shyamlal Kaushal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, died when an event was underway at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

Soon after the incident, Dhirendra Shastri announced that whatever donation the Bageshwar Dham receives that day will be provided to Kaushal's family.

Honouring Dhirendra Shastri's commitment, a team of Bageshwar Dham visited the aggrieved family and handed over the amount.

Victim's daughter Somya Kaushal confirmed that a team of Bageshwar Dham visited his mother in Nandnagar village in Basti district and provided the compensation amount.

"Shastriji had announced to provide one day's collection as compensation. He has fulfilled his commitment. The entire family is grateful to him and wishes for his good health," Somya said.

Kaushal, who visited Bageshwar Dham, along with his daughter and son-in-law, was severely injured after a tent collapsed on him due to heavy rain.

Earlier on that unfateful day, Kaushal had participated in the morning 'aarti'.

His son-in-law, Rajesh Kumar Kaushal, told the media that as the family stood under the tent, it suddenly collapsed.

Rajesh said an iron angle struck his father-in-law's head.

Six members of the family, including Rajesh's wife Saumya and daughters Parul and Unnati, were injured in the incident.

Severely injured Kaushal was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries within one hour.

The incident occurred shortly after the morning 'Aarti', as hundreds of devotees gathered under the tent to seek shelter from the rain.

Eight others were also injured in that incident.

The crowd had assembled for the ongoing 'Balaji Divya Darbar' and the upcoming birthday celebrations of Dhirendra Shastri on July 4.

