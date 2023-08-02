Badshah on IGT's 'Faith in Action': Expect nothing less than excellence from people of Nagaland

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Singer and rapper Badshah complemented the heart-pounding performance of 'Faith In Action Academy' for their martial arts act in India's Got Talent (IGT) season 10. He said that he expects nothing less than excellence from the people from Nagaland.

Founded in 2008, the 'Faith-in-Action Taekwondo Academy' has been enticing children to learn martial arts. The team has set the Guinness World Record for the highest martial arts kick, and this record was created on the sets of the 'IGT'.

Badshah, who is the judge on the show says: "To master this technique, you need discipline and mental strength, and once you've acquired it, you gain control over yourself. I hope you use this skill to elevate the pride of our country. You were all truly awesome and I must admit, I'm not surprised, as I expect nothing less than excellence from the people coming from Nagaland."

Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomes the group in true Taekwondo style. Awestruck by the talent, she will share: "In films, we often witness such action scenes with many cuts, retakes, different camera angles, and tricks which are used to create the desired effect. However, what we have witnessed on this stage is pure reality. You guys are real action heroes. The energy you displayed was absolutely amazing, and the experience we had sitting here was beyond words. And, the girls in the team are truly brilliant."

With the credo of 'Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Humhara', the first week of this international format has already garnered appreciation for its visually spectacular acts and the unique skills demonstrated by the participants.

India's Got Talent season 10 airs on Sony.

