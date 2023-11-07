Badshah, Aastha Gill’s ‘Ghar Pe Party’ from ‘Farrey’ is the ultimate party anthem

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Singers-songwriters Badshah, Sachin-Jigar and Aastha Gill’s new track ‘Ghar Pe Party’ from the upcoming film ‘Farrey’ is the ultimate party track as it really sets the vibe for a never-ending party and narrates the joy of simply living in the moment, to live and let go.

Very straightforward, simple and to-the-point, ‘Ghar Pe Party’ is exactly what it sounds like, a bunch of young kids having a ball atAlizeh Agnihotri’s character'shouse who is simply living in the moment with her friends.

Celebrating the joys of friendship, youth, and life, this exuberant piece incorporates rap, EDM, techno, electro-pop, and elements of film music.

The rapping of Badshah is neither freestyle nor gangsta, but rather just a simple beat down where he is simply talking about the party.

This is coupled with the singing of Sachin-Jigar and Aastha Gill, who go pure electronic and even use auto-tune.

A groovy and sure-to-get-you-up-on-your-feet-and-dance track, ‘Ghar Pe Party’ is composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics penned by Jigar and Mellow-D.

Booming production, the song really does feel like a banging indoors loud party where the kids are going hardcore in celebration of their youth, and party-spirit.

The visuals are simple enough as it features Alizeh dancing alongside her fellow stars in shimmering silver all the while telling that for her, as well for everyone else on the block it is party time, and they don’t intend to stop and won’t even if asked.

‘Farrey’ is directed by national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles.

The high-school thriller drama is produced byNaveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal , Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Nikhil Namit.

'Farrey' releases in theatres on November 24.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.