Badminton: Sukant Kadam seals quota place for Paris Paralympics

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Ace para-shuttler Sukant Kadam has sealed his berth for the upcoming Paralympics Games in Paris and will compete in the quadrennial mega event for the first time and represent the country in the Men’s SL 4 category.

Over the last few years, Sukant has consistently performed well and won medals for the country. In the Asian Games, he clinched a bronze medal. His smooth run on the court earned him the first-ever berth in the Paralympics. The Paralympic Games will be held in Paris from August 28 to September 8.

Talking about his excitement, Kadam said he is looking forward to winning a medal at the highest level and making the country proud.

“This is a dream come true for me, I have worked really hard to qualify for the Paralympics. But this is not the end of the dream, winning a medal and making India proud is how I would like this dream to end," he said.

The shuttler is currently in Bahrain to kickstart the Para-Badminton International Tournament.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.