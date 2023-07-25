Back in films, Sonam says she plans to do two a year, mainly family entertainers

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor, who has been a part of films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Neerja', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', among others, said she wants to pick commercial, family entertainers for her comeback to the cinemas.

Post her pregnancy, Sonam is back to the movies, and she was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller 'Blind'.

Directed by Shome Makhija, Sonam played the lead in the movie as 'Gia', which was a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

The flick centred around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. It had released on July 7.

This was Sonam's return to the silver screen after her 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor', and 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', which released the same year.

The actress said she has always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences.

"As I return to the cinemas post pregnancy, I will endeavour to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema, and the world that it can create for us," said Sonam.

Sonam, also reiterated that she is looking forward to do just two projects every year.

"I'm looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I'm going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining and engaging."

Sonam said she became an actor to entertain audiences with films that can be viewed and enjoyed by all audience segments, as a family, and a community.

"I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life. That’s the kind of cinema that I want to be a part of," the actress said.

"So, for me, commercial films, family entertainers are films that have always been my preferred choice. As I return to the cinemas, I wish to do more such films that is hopefully loved by everyone," concluded Sonam.

Meanwhile, Sonam already has two projects under her belt that are slated to start in 2024, as she makes her big comeback.

Sonam had tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.