B Praak says he was ‘blown away’ after hearing composition for new song ‘Mukke Paye C’

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Musician B Praak has come out with a new heartbreak song titled “Mukke Paye C”, featuring Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma. He said he was blown away after hearing the composition.

Talking about the song, B Praak said: "When I heard the composition for the first time, I was blown away.”

He said that the song has similar emotions but is different to what he has done before.

“It is different to what I have done before, but similar in terms of emotions it wants to express. I am sure my fans will resonate with the song and give it as much love as they've given to my other tracks,” said B Praak.

The “Mann Bharrya” singer has teamed up with Sunny and Neha for the first time.

“This is the first time I have teamed up with Sunny Kaushal and Neha Sharma. Both the talented actors have elevated the song to another level with their performance. I am so looking forward to how it is received. Very nervous, yet excited," he said.

B Praak had previously collaborated with Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal for the chartbuster hit “Bada Pachtaoge”.

At present, B Praak is basking on the success of his latest track titled “Fire” from “Kanguva” starring Suriya and Bobby Deol. The song marked his second collaboration with National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad after their track “Suryudivo Chandrudivo” from “Sarileru Neekevvaru”.

He started his career as music director with name of "Prakky B". In 2012, he met lyricist Jaani and started collaborating with him under the name 'B Praak'. They came out with their first song “Soch” sung by Harrdy Sandhu in 2013. B Praak has composed and produced music for numerous tracks of singers like Jassie Gill, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrinder Gill, Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk etc. with lyrics by Jaani.

In 2018, he made his debut as a singer with the track “Mann Bharrya”. He made his Bollywood debut in 2019, when he gave his vocals for the song “Teri Mitti” from “Kesari” starring Akshay Kumar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.