B’luru gang-rape & murder: Accused posed as good Samaritans, helped police search for body

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Three persons were arrested in the gang-rape and murder case of a 38-year-old woman, said the Karnataka Police on Friday, adding that they had posed as good Samaritans when the incident came to light and also helped in searching the body.



One of the accused even had spoken with the electronic media expressing concern over the incident.

The incident was reported in the limits of Jigani police station limits last week in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to the police, 38-year-old Muniratna, a resident of Byatarayanadoddi was raped and murdered by the accused last week near Hakkipikki colony near Bannerghatta town. The accused had waylaid the victim, who was walking with her child, and had dragged her to an isolated place. They had thrown the child into a bush and gang-raped the woman, and later killed her.

When the victim didn't return till late, her family searched for her and finally approached the police.

The accused, posing as good Samaritans, joined the search operation with the police and locals. One of the accused found the boy and brought him out from the bushes. Later, the dead body of the woman was tracked.

One of the accused gave a media byte in this regard and expressed concern over the incident. He claimed that he, with his friends, joined the search operation to track the child.

The police had formed four teams to crack the case. The police grew suspicious about the statements of Harish and questioned him. Harish constantly changed his versions and police detained and grilled him. The accused then confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

He revealed that with his two friends they committed crime under the influence of drugs.

When the police went to arrest the other two, accused Soma a.k.a Somashekara tried to escape and attacked the policemen with a dagger. The police had to shoot him in the leg and was later shifted to a hospital.

