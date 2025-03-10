Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what can bring film shoots to a halt

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that film shoots can only come to halt when Team India wins a match.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram, where he shared a video featuring him and his crew members from the upcoming film “Thama”. The clip showed then entire team watching the India Vs New Zealand match on a phone with the actor.

After India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the actor and his “Thama” crew members start to cheer and clap. However, they start slowly proceeding towards the shoot location and are heard saying “chalo chalo.”

“Shoot ruk jaati hai jab India jeet jaata hai! #championstrophy2025 #winners #worldchampions #Thama (The shoot comes to a halt when India wins!),” Ayushmann wrote as the caption for the post.

‘Thama’ is touted to be a ‘bloody love story’, and belongs to Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe. The film promises to be a gripping love story, set against a bloody backdrop and brings together an impressive cast with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, along with Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar of ‘Munjya’ fame, and is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Ayushmann was last seen on screen in “Dream Girl 2” by Raaj Shaandilyaa. A spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The film is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.

Recently, Ayushmann has come out with his Haryanvi track 'The Heartbreak Chhora'. The track features a one-of-a-kind, AI-generated visualizer video that blends striking artistry with quirky, eye-catching visuals making Ayushmann the first mainstream Bollywood actor to have an AI music video.

Penned by Kunwar Juneja and Krishna Bharadwaj, "The Heartbreak Chhora" has been composed by Jaya Rohilla. "The Heartbreak Chhora" marks the first time a Punjabi singer has lent his voice to a Haryanvi song.

