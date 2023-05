May 03, 2023

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation for the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 4,592 crore in Vizianagaram district. Addressing a massive public gathering in Savaravilli village, CM YS Jagan said the proposed airport is equidistant from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam and this would spur all-round development and help boost the economic activity in the region.