Attibele firecracker blast: Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the deceased in the Attibele firecracker accident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

The funds were released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

In a Press statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said that Stalin has deputed Tamil Nadu health minister, Ma Subramanian and Civil supplies minister, R. Sakkarpani to arrange for medical treatment of the affected persons and those patients who are in need of urgent medical care.

It may be noted that 14 people died in the firecracker unit explosion at Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru and close to Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

Tamil Nadu leader of opposition and general secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami also condoled the death in the firecracker unit. In a post on social media platform, X, EPS said, “I urge the Tamil Nadu government to take all necessary steps for the speedy recovery of those injured in the fire accident and ensure their home return.”

The AIADMK general secretary also requested the DMK government to immediately provide the relief amount to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the firecracker unit explosion.

AMMK leader, TTV Dhinakaran, said that there has been an increasing trend in explosions in the firecracker units, and called upon the state government to undertake proper monitoring of these units.

Tamil Manila Congress leader and former Union minister,G.K. Vasan, also condoled the deaths, and called upon the government to immediately provide relief to those affected.

