Attero forays into D2C segment, launches 'Selsmart' e-waste consumer take-back platform

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Attero, India's largest e-waste recycler and world's largest Lithium ion battery recycling company, on Wednesday marked its entry into the direct to consumer (D2C) sector with the launch of an integrated e-waste Consumer Take-Back platform -- Selsmart.

The platform aims to transform the e-waste recycling landscape and combat India's burgeoning e-waste crisis, projected to reach 14 million tonnes by 2030.

Nitin Gupta, the CEO and Co-founder of Attero, said, "Selsmart addresses the significant gap in household electronics disposal. With limited awareness and inadequate disposal options, there's an urgent need for responsible e-waste management. Selsmart empowers consumers to make environmentally and financially sound choices from the comfort of their homes."

Electronic goods consumption is on the rise, and their lifecycles are becoming increasingly shorter.

Improper disposal of these items can lead to data leakage and significant environmental issues, including soil and water contamination.

"We are aiming to establish Selsmart as India's largest consumer take-back platform and are forging partnerships with leading brands and OEMs to incorporate circularity and sustainability into their business models. The launch of Selsmart sets a new benchmark for responsible recycling practices across the industry," Gupta added.

India is ranked fifth in the list of countries with the highest number of data breaches, with 5.3 million accounts compromised in 2023.

As a data breach can be an expensive affair and have far-reaching effects, proper measures are necessary to ensure full-proof data sanitisation and data destruction to protect sensitive information from unauthorised access and prevent identity theft.

Selsmart simplifies the end-to-end recycling process of old electronics by enabling consumers to schedule doorstep pickups and receive fair market equivalent prices in return.

It provides full data security with top-of-the-line data wiping, degaussing and physical destruction processes. Most importantly, the platform facilitates the responsible disposal of e-waste, ensuring it is processed through Attero's globally patented recycling processes.

As the leading e-waste recycler, Attero currently processes 144,000 MT of e-waste annually at its Roorkee plant and plans to expand it to 415,000 MT in next five years. With a strong emphasis on innovation and technology, Attero transforms collected e-waste into green metals which are put back in the circular economy.

Through Selsmart, in the inaugural year, Attero plans to achieve an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Rs 100 crore, successfully collecting 14,000 MT of e-waste and reclaiming 0.4 million units. By the third year, Attero is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in ARR, with 140,000 MT of e-waste collected and five million units reclaimed.

Attero's pan-India network and pioneering approach uniquely position it as a low-cost, efficient reverse logistics company managing e-waste.

Initially present in 10 metro and tier-1 cities, Attero aims to achieve a nationwide presence within three years.

Selsmart is a one-stop solution for selling old appliances quickly, conveniently, and at the best price.

