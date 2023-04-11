Attack on migrants: SC notice to TN, Bihar on YouTuber's plea for clubbing of FIRs

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought replies from Bihar and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea by Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber, arrested for allegedly circulating fake videos regarding attacks on migrant labourers. Kashyap moved the apex court seeking clubbing of the FIRs lodged against him.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing Kashyap, submitted before a bench headed by justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Karol that his client is facing five prosecutions in two states. Dave, citing journalist Arnab Goswami's case, said one offence cannot give rise to multiple cases and requested the court to direct that the FIR in Bihar, should become the lead FIR.

During the hearing, Justice Karol said that on a lighter note, even I am a migrant from Bihar. Justice Murari added that this statement speaks a lot now.

Dave emphasised that his client is being taken to Tamil Nadu, where he does not understand the language and there should be a hands-off approach in other FIRs.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Tamil Nadu, said it is not a simple matter and Kashyap has already been detained under the National Security Act. Sibal sought time to file a reply in the matter.

After hearing submissions, the bench issued the notice to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and the Bihar governments and scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 21. The top court also sought replies from them within a week on Kashyap's plea.

Earlier this month, Kashyap had appeared before the Madurai district court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 15 days. Kashyap and others are facing cases for allegedly circulating fake videos of migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu.

Kashyap sought clubbing of all the FIRs registered against him in Tamil Nadu with those lodged in Bihar.

