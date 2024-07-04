AstraZeneca to expand its Chennai GCC at Rs 250 crore outlay

Chennai, July 4 (IANS) AstraZeneca India Private Limited (AZIPL), the Global Capability Centre (GCC) of the pharma group AstraZeneca on Thursday said it will invest Rs 250 crore on expanding its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) here.

The expansion includes close to 1,300 roles focused on driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and streamlining operations across the company globally.

The expanded facility was inaugurated in a ceremony officiated by the Minister of Industries Tamil Nadu, T.R.B. Rajaa, British Deputy High Commissioner to India Christina Scott CMG, AstraZeneca Vice President for Asia Area Sylvia Varela and others.

The investment marks a significant milestone in AstraZeneca’s growth story in India as it celebrates its 45th year in the country this month.

With the highly skilled roles to be brought in by 2025, the expanded GITC will propel the company’s vision to leverage technologies such as enterprise platforms, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and supply chain analytics to shape healthcare outcomes.

"Technology is the driving force behind innovation and we are committed to make Tamil Nadu an epicentre of technology and research. This collaboration with AstraZeneca aligns perfectly with our vision to foster innovation and create high-value opportunities for the people of Tamil Nadu. We are committed to ensure Tamil Nadu's position as a premier investment destination for companies around the world,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said.

Minister of Industries Tamil Nadu T.R.B Rajaa said that in the last three years, Chennai has rapidly emerged as the GCC Capital of India, leading to historical levels of office space absorption and bringing high-quality jobs to the state.

Referring to AstraZeneca’s GCC, Rajaa said, the investment will not only enhance our state's capabilities in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors but also spur technological advancements and economic development.

"Our expansion in Chennai signifies AstraZeneca’s unwavering commitment to pioneering science and innovation. India’s rich talent pool and dynamic ecosystem for digital advancements make it a pivotal hub for our global operations,” Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, Managing Director & Country President AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (AZPIL).

Since its inception, the GITC in Chennai has evolved from providing traditional IT services to becoming an engine of AstraZeneca’s digital journey, driving productivity, simplification, technology delivery, and innovation across the company’s global operations, supporting the delivery of life-changing medicines to patients worldwide.

The facility currently occupies 334,000 square feet of office space at Ramanujan IT City, with plans to add approximately 180,000 square feet over the next six months to accommodate this expansion, creating AstraZeneca’s biggest global capability centre.

