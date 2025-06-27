Assist to Valverde was one of the best of my career, says Vinicius Jr

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Vinicius Junior believes his assist for Real Madrid’s second goal, which was buried into the back of the net by Federico Valverde, was one of the best he has given in his career.

The Brazilian winger was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match for his goal and assist which lead Real Madrid to a comfortable 3-0 win over RB Salzburg in their final Group H match of the FIFA Club World Cup and sealed a Round of 16 clash against Juventus.

“I haven't seen the replay. But it has been a good assistance, I think one of the best I have given. Especially that it is for Valverde, who always gives me a lot of confidence. He is one of our captains and it is always good that he scores,” said Vinicius.

The game was locked in a stalemate until Vinicius opened the scoring with a precise left-footed finish in the 40th minute.

Madrid began their Club World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal. They began to stamp their authority with a 3-1 win over Pahuca, despite being down to ten men after defender Raul Asencio was sent off in the seventh minute of the game. Their win over Salzburg kept the hopes alive for ending the season with a trophy.

Vinicius is now ready for the ‘most important part’ of the tournament.

"I am very happy for the goal, the assist and everything we are doing in this competition. Now comes the most important moment, what we like the most, and where we can win an important title for this club."

"We have good feelings, we have played very well in the first half. The second one was a little looser, but it's normal. We have to rest for the next game, which is very important in the round of 16 and we can't miss,” he added.

