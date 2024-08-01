Assam to promote digital learning in schools, says Education Minister Pegu

Guwahati, Aug 1 (IANS) Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday asserted that the state government will promote digital classes in the schools along with physical teaching.

He said the Education Department's digital attendance system will be utilised to bring down the school dropout rate.

The schools in Assam re-opened on Thursday after the summer vacation that lasted for a month.

Pegu interacted virtually with the teachers of at least 7,779 schools.

He said, "As the academic session for this year resumed after a gap of one month, I addressed the teachers through virtual mode. I wish them good luck for the upcoming days."

The minister mentioned that the Education Department has been working to promote digital education in schools.

"We have decided to give thrust on imparting teaching through digital mode. The majority of schools in Assam are equipped with smart classrooms along with seamless internet connectivity," he added.

Meanwhile, Pegu also said that the state government has been considering bringing down the school dropout ratio.

"We have installed a digital attendance system for students and teachers in the schools. Students' attendance is being strictly monitored and necessary steps will be taken to increase the turnout. Once the attendance can be increased, the school dropout rates will automatically come down," the education minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.