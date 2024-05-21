Assam Oppn leader seeks action against KAC official for assaulting woman cop

Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) Leader of the opposition in the Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has sought action against Kamtapur Autonomous Council (KAC) Chief Executive Member Gokul Barman who has been embroiled in a controversy for assaulting a woman police constable.

Saikia wrote a letter to the state women commission chairman on Tuesday mentioning that Barman using his political clout thrashed a woman police constable who happened to be his love interest and even sexually assaulted the woman.

The victim had to be hospitalised in Dibrugarh following the attack on May 10; however, no action was being initiated against Gokul Barman, said the Congress leader.

Saikia appealed to the state women commission to call upon the Assam Director General of Police to record his statement on the assault of the woman police constable. Moreover, he also demanded that all government perks and benefits provided to Barman must be withdrawn immediately.

The opposition leader also urged for a detailed inquiry collecting the call detail records of Gokul Barman. He has also advised a thorough forensic examination of the whole incident.

For the unversed, Gokul Barman, who was married to another woman, was accused of being involved in an altercation with a Dibrugarh-based woman police constable who he is supposedly having an extramarital affair with.

After the incident, the constable, who was from Boitamari in the Bongaigaon district, required hospitalisation.

In response to these claims, Gokul Barman denied any connection with the incident; however, Hiteshwar Barman, the President of the Kamtapur Autonomous Council, demanded an official inquiry into the matter.

