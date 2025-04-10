Assam govt to promote women workforce at semiconductor facility, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, April 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that to boost women's participation in the upcoming Tata Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad in the Morigaon district, the state government is set to build a state-of-the-art hostel for them for Rs 142 crore.

According to CM Sarma, the working women’s hostel will be constructed for over a thousand women striving to build their futures with purpose and pride.

He said that, funded at a cost of Rs 142 crore, this hostel will not just be a building of bricks and mortar; it will be a symbol of Nari Shakti - a space where dreams find shelter and ambitions grow wings.

The CM said the upcoming Tata Semiconductor Facility will present numerous opportunities for our Nari Shakti to contribute towards the state's growth.

The hostel is set to feature everything modern, safe, and nurturing environment could offer: spacious bedrooms that welcome tired minds after long days; leisure rooms for moments of rest and bonding; a warm creche for working mothers to leave their little ones in trusted care; and a serene library, where ideas and aspirations meet in silent harmony. At the heart of the premises, there will be a vibrant common area, always alive with laughter, shared meals, and stories of determination.

The mess facility will ensure nutritious food is always within reach, fueling both bodies and spirits. For women's safety, robust boundary walls with sound barriers will be erected, CCTV surveillance, and vigilant security guard rooms built.

The Chief Minister said the Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. (TSAT), India’s first indigenous and greenfield semiconductor assembly and test facility, is set to rise -- not just as a factory, but as a beacon of progress for the North Eastern Region.

Backed by India’s visionary Semiconductor Policy, the project is supported by the India Semiconductor Mission and the Electronics Policy of Assam, marking a significant push toward self-reliance in cutting-edge technology. More than just a business venture, TSAT represents a turning point -- the fusion of innovation, investment, and inclusive development.

Approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 29, 2024, the project signals the government’s strong commitment to balanced regional development.

With construction beginning this year and the first phase ready by mid-2025, the facility is poised to act as a catalyst for industrialisation, employment, and skill development across the region.

