Assam CM holds meeting in Seoul on renewable energy generation

Guwahati, Jan 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday discussed with one of the leading groups of South Korea in renewable energy generation and asserted that the state aims to generate 3,000 MW of clean energy in the next five years.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote, “I spoke in depth with Mr Young Ha Ryu, the Vice President of GS Group, one of South Korea’s largest firms in renewable and clean energy, about Assam’s target to generate 3,000 MW of clean energy by 2030.”

“We are extremely eager to partner with enterprises who can help us meet this goal and also train a skilled workforce to service our growing RE industry,” he added.

The Chief Minister wrapped his three-day tour to South Korea today and he has headed to Tokyo where he will be meeting a group of industry players for the upcoming investment summit in Assam.

Sarma mentioned in his X post, “My visit to South Korea has been a fruitful one as we engaged in meaningful conversations with industry leaders from multiple sectors and invited them to collaborate with us during #AdvantageAssam2.”

He also paid a visit to Pangyo Techno Valley in Seoul, also known as South Korea’s Silicon Valley.

He said, “Earlier in the day I visited the Pangyo Techno Valley in Seoul, also known as South Korea’s Silicon Valley. Techno Valley is an innovative Korean concept, that houses start-ups and entrepreneurs from diverse technological backgrounds- IT, biotech and cultural- under one roof.”

The Chief Minister said, “An ecosystem that fosters such diverse collaboration results in exceptional innovation. I also met talented Indian entrepreneurs. I am keen to ensure collaboration between entrepreneurs and startups in Assam and Pangyo Techno Valley and we'll take this forward in the coming days.”

The investment summit Advantage Assam will be hosted in Guwahati on February 25 and 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the event which is set to be attended by top industry players from India and abroad.

