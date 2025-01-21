Conclave on livestock sector in NE to be held in Meghalaya on Jan 23

Shillong, Jan 21 (IANS) To boost investment and promote sustainable farming practices, a 2-day conclave on “Holistic Development of Livestock Sector in North East India” would be held in Shillong on January 23, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official said that during the conclave, several projects would be dedicated to the people of the northeastern region and a Memorandum of Understanding would be signed with the industry for promoting investment in the livestock sector of the region.

He said that the objective of the ‘Livestock Conclave’ is to bring together the key stakeholders to discuss strategies for the holistic development of the livestock and poultry sector in the northeastern states.

The conclave also aims to assess the present status and challenges, and explore opportunities for growth and development through value chain strengthening, technological interventions and policy support, said the official.

According to the official, it would facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building among stakeholders, including farmers, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and researchers and promote sustainable and inclusive farming practices in alignment with the one health approach.

The official said that the Central government has been implementing various flagship schemes to boost the animal husbandry, dairying and livestock sectors.

The schemes include the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), the Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) and the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) to augment productivity and promote sustainable livestock practices in the country.

The conclave also aims to provide outcomes that help in policy formulation, guide investment decisions and pave the way for sustainable and inclusive growth in the region’s livestock and poultry industries, the official said.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is organising the conclave, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with Ministers of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Departments from northeastern states would also be participating in the conclave.

Secretary Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) Alka Upadhyaya along with other senior officers from the Department and principal Secretaries from northeastern states would also be present for the two-day dialogue.

The conclave would also witness the participation of key stakeholders including scientists, NGOs, entrepreneurs and private players from the livestock and poultry industry.

