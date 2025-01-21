If Red Corridor remains red, how will there be growth: Vivek Tankha on Maoist challenge

Raipur, Jan 21 (IANS) On the day when security forces killed 14 Maoists in an encounter on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha said that the country’s development depends on how soon we overcome this challenge.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Tankha said, “Maoism is a major challenge for the country. It is not a recent phenomenon but an old one. The country’s development depends on overcoming this challenge. If the ‘Red Corridor’ remains red, how can there be growth? The success of such operations is crucial for the prosperity of the entire region.”

He emphasised the impact of violence on tribal communities, stating, “When there is violence, the outcomes are devastating. Poor, helpless tribals often bear the brunt of the conflict. Regardless of the nature of violence, I wish for it to end so that prosperity can prevail.”

In one of the largest anti-Maoist operations in recent times, security forces neutralised 14 Maoists in a fierce 24-hour encounter in the dense forests along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. The operation resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and Maoist materials. Initial reports indicate that several of the deceased were female Maoist operatives.

The encounter also saw casualties among the security forces, with one injured jawan airlifted to Raipur for treatment. Police confirmed the discovery of two bodies, including that of a female Maoist, on Monday.

The operation is being hailed as a major success in the fight against Maoist insurgency and is seen as a substantial blow to the Maoist groups that have long operated in the region.

Tankha also addressed the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, who had exposed corruption in a road construction project in Bastar. He remarked, “I have heard allegations of politics and conspiracy behind his murder. There must be a thorough investigation. If it isn’t conducted honestly, I will personally escalate the matter to the central government and relevant agencies.”

Chandrakar’s murder earlier this month has drawn attention to alleged irregularities in the road construction project. His death has sparked calls for accountability and heightened scrutiny of the project.

