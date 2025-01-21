‘Yaathisai’ director Dharani Rasendran’s next film goes on floors

Chennai, Jan 21 (IANS) Critically acclaimed director Dharani Rasendran’s next film, which is being produced by J Kamalakannan of JK Film International, went on floors on Tuesday with a simple puja ceremony.

Dharani Rasendran is best known for having made the critically acclaimed Tamil historical war drama ‘Yaathisai’, which, many consider to be a groundbreaking film.

Sources say that the filmmaker is all set to enthral audiences with his next film, which is believed to be an ambitious project.

On Tuesday, the film was launched with a simple prayer ceremony attended by eminent personalities from the film industry including distributor B Sakthivelan of Sakthi Film Factory, producers G Dhananjayan, Chitra Lakshmanan, director Manthira B Moorthy and director Muthu, who directed the Ayali web series, among others.

Actor Seyon, who delivered a promising performance in ‘Yaathisai’ is to play the protagonist in the new film. Bhavani Sri, who won the hearts of audiences with her spellbinding performance in the ‘Viduthalai’ franchise, will feature as the female lead. Actor and director Samuthirakani will be seen in a pivotal role in this film.

The film marks the maiden production of J Kamalakannan, who is producing this film for JK Film International. Says Kamalakannan, “I was always driven by passion to be a small part of the film industry, and the long-time dream finally gets fulfilled through this project. JK Film International is happy to collaborate with director Dharani Rasendran, who became an overnight showstopper in the industry with his war drama ‘Yaathisai’. Our production house will strive to create good content and promote talented and aspiring filmmakers.”

The film’s shooting is to begin in a full -fledged manner in the first week of February. Cinematography for the film will be by R Sethumurugavel Jeganathan while music will be by Chakravarthy and editing will be by Mahendran Ganesan.

