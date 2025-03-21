Assam Cabinet expresses gratitude towards PM Modi for Namrup fertilizer plant

Guwahati, March 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state cabinet has expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning a fertilizer factory in Assam’s Namrup of capacity 12 lakh metric tonne in the latest Union Budget.

Sarma told reporters in Dibrugarh: "PM Modi took the initiative for sanctioning a fertiliser factory in Namrup. This will have a production capacity of 12 lakh MT and the central government will spend at least Rs 10,000 crore for establishing this project in Assam. We are deeply obliged towards the Prime Minister and the state cabinet has unanimously passed a resolution thanking PM Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the Namrup Fertilizer Plant.”

The CM also said that he is hopeful that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the proposed project when he visits Assam in October this year.

“I am optimistic that the Prime Minister will kickstart the setting up of the fertilizer plant in Namrup in October,” Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has also taken some other key decisions. In addition to infrastructure development, the CM announced measures to boost business activity in Assam.

During the Cabinet meeting, a decision was taken to allow shops in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar to remain open 24 hours a day.

In other urban areas, businesses can now operate until 2 a.m.

“Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar are municipal corporations, and the Cabinet has approved continuous business operations in these cities for 24 hours in a day. Previously, the state government mandated a weekly closing day for shops, but this restriction has now been lifted, allowing businesses to remain open throughout the week,” Sarma said.

In rural areas, businesses will now be permitted to operate until 11 p.m.

Highlighting worker welfare, the Chief Minister emphasised that no business establishment can force employees to work beyond nine hours per day.

“Employees in small businesses cannot exceed 48 working hours per week, with shifts capped at nine hours per day. For shops operating 24 hours, owners must hire a minimum of three employees to manage three shifts, each lasting no more than eight or nine hours,” Sarma explained.

This move, he added, aims to generate employment in small-scale businesses. Expressing optimism, Sarma said the new business-friendly measures would promote economic growth, especially during festive seasons.

