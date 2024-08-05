Assam to bring laws to curb 'land jihad' and 'love jihad': CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government would bring two laws to curb 'land jihad' and 'love jihad', adding the new law would criminalise 'love jihad' with provisions of life imprisonment.

Sarma this while addressing the extended session of the BJP's state and executive meeting here.

"If a Muslim individual wants to buy a Hindu's property or a Hindu person wants to buy a Muslim's property (in Assam), they would have to take permission from the government. Those practicing 'love jihad' would be punished with life imprisonment," the Chief Minister said, adding that these new legislations are expected to be brought in the Monsoon Session of Assam Assembly later this month.

"We would protect the rights of Assamese one by one. The more Congress tries to shake us, the more we would progress steadily. At one time, 30 per cent reservation was given to a particular community in police constable jobs," CM Sarma said.

Saying that the proposed laws intended to stop inter-religious transfers of land, he reiterated that "during the recent elections, we cleared the position on love jihad".

"One special community is taking away the land of indigenous people of Assam. We would bring a law that our land would not be sold to a special community. The land which is left with indigenous and backward people would not be transferred ever," Sarma pointed out.

The Assam Chief Minister recently announced to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935.

The government would move the proposed legislation in the next monsoon session of the state assembly, he said.

"To bring equality in registration of marriage and divorce, the state Cabinet has accorded approval to The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024 which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 and Assam Muslim Marriages And Divorces Registration Rules, 1935," CM Sarma said.

According to the Census 2011, Muslims account for 34.22 per cent in the entire state, while Hindus and other religions account for the rest of the 3.12-crore population of Assam.

