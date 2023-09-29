Asian Games: Indians finish fifth in men's and women's 20 km Race Walk

Hangzhou, Sep 29 (IANS) India finished without any medals in the opening events of the athletics competition in the 19th Asian Games with both Vikash Singh and Priyanka Goaswami finishing an identical fifth in the Men's and Women's 20km Race Walk events held at the Qiantang River Green Belt on Friday morning.

In the men's 20km Race Walk, Vikash Singh finished 5th with a timing of 1:27.33,

Priyanka Goswami finishes fifth in the Women's 20km Race Walk with a timing of 1:43.07.

China's World record-holder Yang Jiayu won the Women's 20km Race Walk in 1:30:03. Ma Zhenxia of China (1:30:04) won silver as China completed a 1-2, while Japan's Fujji Nanako took bronze in 1:33:49.

China completed a 1-2 in the Men's 20km Race Walk event too with Jun Zhang winning gold in 1:23.00 and Zhaozhao Wang taking silver in 1:27.08. Japan's Murayaam Yutaro won bronze.

