Asian Games: India rowers star, qualify for finals in Men's Double Sculls, Lightweight Double Sculls

Hangzhou, Sep 21 (IANS) Indian rowers made a huge shout out at the Asian Games on Thursday as the duo of Arjun Jat Lal and Arvind Singh made it to the Final A of Men's Lightweight Double Sculls while Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh made it to the final of Men's Double Sculls, here.

Arjun, and Arvind finished first with a timing of 6:55.78s to qualify for Final A. Japan finished second behind the Indian duo with a timing of 7:05.91s.

Earlier in the heat round, Arjun Lal, who made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, put on a fighting show along with his partner Arvind Singh as the duo finished second with a timing of 6:27.45s, just behind Japan’s duo of Fan Junjie and Sun Man, who topped heats with a timing of 6:14.97s.

Arjun and Arvind will battle for the final which will be held on Sunday.

After finishing second in the Heat round with a timing of 6:27.01s behind China which topped the heats with 6:22.76s, the Indian duo clocked 6.48.06s to finish first in Repechage A to qualify for the final in Double Skulls.

Iraq finished behind India with a timing of 6:51.90s to qualify for Final A

The final of Men's Double Sculls and lightweight Double Sculls will also be held on Sunday.

