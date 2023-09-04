Asia Cup 2023: India-Nepal match to resume after one-hour rain interruption with no reduced overs

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Sep 4 (IANS) The India-Nepal Group A match in the Asia Cup will resume after a one-hour rain interruption with no reduced overs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Rain had earlier brought the proceedings to a halt at 5:45 pm local time, with the entire ground almost covered. By 6:24 pm, all covers were removed, with some Indian players doing their catching practice.

At 6:30 pm, on-field umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge along with the fourth umpire were doing the inspection, following which the ground was deemed fit to resume play from 6:45 pm.

Before rain intervention, Ravindra Jadeja took a three-wicket haul as India kept Nepal to 178-6 in 37.5 overs in what is also the first-ever men’s ODI between the two teams.

On a pitch that aided spinners more, Nepal put up a much-improved batting display after being skittled out for 104 against Pakistan last week.

Wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh was brilliant in his 58 off 97 balls, laced with eight fours. Nepal were also aided by some erratic bowling from India and very sloppy work in fielding, leading to catches being dropped in the first five overs and plenty of misfields happening.

Jadeja gave India slender control in the match with 3-35 in nine overs while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur had two scalps and one wicket respectively.

Brief scores:

Nepal 178/6 in 37.5 overs (Aasif Sheikh 58, Kushal Bhurtel 38; Ravindra Jadeja 3-35, Mohammed Siraj 2-46) against India

