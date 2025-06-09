Asha Negi pens heartfelt birthday wish for her ‘most special one’ Karan Wahi

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Karan Wahi turned a year older on Monday, and his longtime friend Asha Negi marked the occasion with a warm and affectionate post that celebrated their enduring bond.

Taking to Instagram, Asha shared her candid pictures with Karan along with a heartfelt note that beautifully captured their friendship. Asha referred to Karan as “the boy who wears his heart on his sleeve” and “the purest of them all,” highlighting his emotional honesty and genuine nature. Reflecting on their journey, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress described their friendship as one that has stood the test of time, distance, and change.

Sharing images, Asha Negi wrote, “Some friendships survive time, distance and every little change! To the boy who wears his heart on his sleeves, my most special one, the purest of them all, Happy birthday Dost! It’s a joyride being these idiots and figuring life out, while knowing we’ve got each other no matter what! Tum jaisi ho bass waisi hi rahooooo.. Chal bohot tareef ho gayi ab nikal yahan se! SLAY it out, and send pictures tonight!#iykyk @karanwahi.”

In the photos, Asha and Karan can be seen smiling and posing together, with glimpses from their outings and vacations. The two share a great bond of friendship and are often seen partying together and sharing fun moments on social media.

Not many know that Asha Negi and Karan Wahi first met in 2012 on a flight to South Africa for an award show. While Karan already knew Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha appeared somewhat distant toward him, barely acknowledging his presence. It wasn’t until two years later, during their time on the reality show ‘Nach Baliye 6,’ that they began to truly connect. In an interview, both admitted that their initial interactions were quite casual and lacked the respect one might expect, with unfiltered conversations and a somewhat rocky start.

Despite this, over time their friendship grew stronger and developed into a meaningful bond built on mutual respect and understanding.

