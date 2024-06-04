Arun Govil, small screen's Lord Ram, establishes big lead in Meerut

Meerut, June 4 (IANS) Best known for his role as Lord Rama in the TV serial 'Ramayan', actor Arun Govil of the BJP is leading by a handsome margin of over 45,000 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Lok Sabha constituency, as per early trends on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission data, Arun Govil is leading by 45,661 votes against Sunita Verma of the Samajwadi Party.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 to elect 80 members to the 18th Lok Sabha.

The prominent candidates in UP include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term from Varanasi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also looking for a third term from Lucknow.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is seeking election from Raebareli, while Union Minister Smriti Irani is looking for a second term from Amethi.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.