Arti Singh recalls memories of 'Kanya Puja', 'kirtans' on Navratri

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Arti Singh, known for her work in shows like 'Maayka', 'Uttaran', 'Sasural Simar Ka', and her latest offering 'Shravani', opened up on her Navratri traditions, and reminisced about the memories of 'Kanya Puja', and the night kirtans.

Arti has made a comeback after a gap of three years, stepping into a completely new role as the antagonist in 'Shravani'. In contrast to her on-screen character, Chandra Taiji, who is always plotting against ‘Shravani,’ Arti, in real life is known for her sweet and bubbly nature.

Talking about the festivities, Arti said: "During the sacred days of Navratri, my family and I wholeheartedly embrace our customs. We make it a point to visit the Devi Mata temple and observe the nine-day fast, just as we have been doing since my childhood."

"Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, our traditions are a part of our soul. Memories of Kanya Puja, and the night jagratri kirtans flood back and fill me with joy and positivity," she shared.

Arti added: "This year, my preparations may be limited, but my devotion remains unshaken. Navratri brings changes, but the core of our faith and tradition remains the same."

Meanwhile, Arti was last seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.