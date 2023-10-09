Armed dacoits target bizman's house in Bihar, steal cash & valuables

Patna, October 9 (IANS) Around 25 to 30 armed dacoits targeted the house of a businessman in Bihar’s Madhubani district and decamped with cash worth Rs 20 lakh and valuables, police said on Monday

At least six people were injured in the attack that took place at about 1 a.m. on Monday in Saharghar village under the Saharghat police station located on the India-Nepal border.

Of the six people, two were police personnel. They were admitted in the Sadar hospital Madhubani and are out of danger.

The armed dacoits struck on the house of Raj Kumar Gami and beat the family members, including his wife and son.

“They took the victims at gunpoint and robbed the house. The family members are suspecting that the accused have taken away valuables and cash worth more than 20 lakh,” said the official spokesperson of Madhubani police.

“When the incident was informed to district police, a patrol van of Saharghat police station was the first to respond to the incident. While the police team approached the house, the dacoits threw a bomb on them which exploded.

"Two home guards were injured in the attack,” the spokesperson said, adding that the criminals escaped to Nepal by crossing the porous international border.

An investigation is currently underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.