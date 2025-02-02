Armaan Malik on opening act for Ed Sheeran in Hyderabad: ‘Love collaborating with like-minded artists’

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, who is set to open for the global music icon Ed Sheeran in Hyderabad, has said that for him collaboration means creative chemistry.

Ed Sheeran will be performing for the first time in Hyderabad. Adding to the excitement, Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik will be opening for Ed as a special act, marking their second collaboration after their memorable performance in Mumbai.

Armaan is known for chartbusters like ‘You’, ‘Control’, and ‘Butta Bomma’, and has been at the forefront of taking Indian music to a global audience. His ability to blend Indian and international sounds has earned him recognition worldwide.

Talking about his approach to collaborations, Armaan shared, “I love collaborating with like-minded artists who share the same kind of energy as me, and after our ‘2 Step’ remix in 2022, and sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran last year, I had to bring a special set to open for his show tonight in Hyderabad, a city that’s always given me so much love. It’s an absolute honour and I can’t wait to step on that stage and share this unforgettable night with everyone”.

The two artists previously collaborated on ‘2Step’, a special Indian remix of Ed Sheeran’s hit track, which highlighted their seamless musical synergy. Now, with Armaan setting the stage for Ed Sheeran in Hyderabad, fans can expect an electrifying evening filled with incredible music, marking a milestone for India’s live concert scene.

Armaan had even stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed Sheeran during his performance in Mumbai. The singers shook a leg on Armaan’s track ‘Butta Bomma’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. At the time, Armaan took to his Instagram and shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub.

Earlier, Armaan surprised fans with his performances, joining Lauv and Eric Nam at Lollapalooza India.

