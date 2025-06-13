Arjun Rampal reveals how ‘Rana Naidu’ team took over ‘9 hours of his life and left a lasting impact

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal, who played ruthless character Rauf in the second season of the show 'Rana Naidu,’ recalled how the show's team spent nine hours at his home two years ago, an experience that deeply moved him and ultimately led to his joining the cast.

Reflecting on this memorable encounter, the actor described it as a pivotal moment that left a lasting impact and reignited his desire to be part of a powerful narrative. On Friday, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS clip featuring him and others from the show alongside a lengthy note.

In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Dear team Rana Naidu, it’s Friday the 13th June 2025. We are in people’s homes from today. I just want to take this moment to Thank you the whole Rana Naidu family, who 2 years ago came into my home and took 9hrs of my life, leaving me pondering, that I would love to do something like that. It was like from my mouth to Gods ears.”

“2 years later here I am with all off you and part of that family. It’s been a terrific ride. For that I need to thank My producer #sunder the creator @krnx for thinking of me. Karan and Vaibhav, thank you for your patience and persistence and understanding which I truly believe helped us breathe life into #Rauf @suparnverma for just being so encouraging and energetic and mad. @abhayrchopra_ for surprising. @ranadaggubati my brother, for you incredible understanding of your craft, you chilled vibe, and just being you. @venkateshdaggubati just a huge hug you Rock.”

Giving a sweet shout-out to the entire team, Rampal went on to add, “The whole team you guys are all super talented. You all excel with ease I wish you all the best of careers ahead. Most importantly @netflix_in for giving me my first Netflix show, for the incredible love you showered upon me. This is my Thudum moment. To all my supporters and fans thank you for your patience. Rana Naidu 2 is streaming now on Netflix. I leave you now with Rauf. Get ready for the ride. From team Arjun. #RanaNaiduOnNetflix.”

'Rana Naidu' season 2, directed by Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra, starred Rana Daggubati in the titular character and was seen in a heated stand-off against his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, who essays his estranged father in the series.

The show, created by Karan Anshuman and produced by Locomotive Global Media, is set to premiere on Netflix today, June 13.

