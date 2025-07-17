Ariana Grande finds it ‘silly’ to think she’s abandoning music

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS) Grammy Award-winner Ariana Grande has assured her fans that she is not abandoning music, even after her ventures into the “Wicked” franchise and her upcoming role as part of the voice cast in John M. Chu’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” film.

She took to social media to explain that she has read the comments and revealed that she is not leaving music as it has been her “lifeline.”

“Very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it. (sic),” she wrote.

She added: “It may not look exactly like it did before but i much prefer how it looks in my head. i am having fun. i feel grateful and excited and inspired… finding a balance, between many projects and endeavors i love, and doing it my own way… so i’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. even if it’s just for a little. i love you (sic).”

Last year, she released her seventh album “Eternal Sunshine” and, in March 2025, she dropped “Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead,” featuring six additional tracks. She notably did not tour for “Eternal Sunshine,” reports variety.com.

In a statement to Variety, a representative for Grande reinforced her message, claiming that music will always be a focus.

“Ariana’s plate is definitely full right now, but she’s genuinely enjoying this chapter,” says the rep. “She’s loving the opportunity to dive deeper into acting, and she remains incredibly hands-on with her various businesses.”

The statement further read: “That said, Ariana has always been and continues to be a musician first. The goal is to find a rhythm where all of these creative outlets can coexist, and she’s very much in the process of building that balance out.”

Grande is waiting for the release of “Wicked: For Good,” which is set to hit theaters on November 21.

