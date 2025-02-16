Argentina Open: Fonseca becomes youngest ATP clay court finalist since Alcaraz

Buenos Aires, Feb 16 (IANS) The 18-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca overcame Serbian Laslo Djere 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-1 in a dramatic semifinal to reach the final of the Argentina Open, becoming the youngest ATP finalist on clay court since Carlos Alcaraz in 2021.

The youngest South American ATP Tour finalist since former World No. 20 Argentine Jose Acasuso in 2001 (Buenos Aires), Fonseca will seek his first ATP Tour title against fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo, who beat Spaniard Pedro Martinez 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 33 minutes.

Moreover, at 18 years 5 months and 26 days, Fonseca is the 10th youngest ATP Tour finalist since 2000 and the youngest Brazilian ATP finalist in the Open Era, ATP reports.

Fonseca gained entry into Buenos Aires via the Next Gen Accelerator programme, which was expanded this year, allowing 20-and-under players ranked in the Top 250 eligibility for one ATP 250 main draw spot and two ATP 250 qualifying events this season.

The Brazilian fired 27 forehand winners and 11 from his backhand. He held six break points in the opening set, but was unable to convert. Forced into a tie-break, Fonseca held his nerve and struck the ball confidently, ripping an inside-in forehand stunner at 3/1, according to ATP.

"Today was really difficult, against a really good player. He went through qualies, so he's playing amazing tennis. We already knew how Laslo can play, he won an ATP 500 (in 2019). So, I played my best. Today was with my heart. Today was with pain. And we got through. There is one match to go, so let's go for it," said Fonseca.

With his semifinal win Fonseca is up 25 spots to No. 74 in the ATP Live Rankings, securing him a new career high on Monday.

