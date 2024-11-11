Archana Puran Singh takes her 94-year-old mother on a ferry ride

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Archana Puran Singh recently shared a touching video showing her 94-year-old mother embarking on a ferry ride to visit her grandchildren.

The video captured the elderly woman’s joy and excitement as she set out on the boat journey, fulfilling a special wish to reconnect with her family and great-grandchildren.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Archana wrote in the caption, “PART 1: My mom. 94... and still going strong. Our parents were doing something right that we don’t do nowadays, but looking at @ayushmaansethi, it seems I did something right too! Ayush held the hand of 'Nani' in childhood and did not leave her till today. For him, his Naani is his. #MOM #94.”

In the video, the ‘Kapil Sharma Show’ actress can be heard saying, “My mother, who is 94 years old, is telling me that she wants to meet her family and grandchildren, so we took her by ferry. She is so excited to meet her grand- and great-grandchildren.” She then panned the camera toward her mother and said, “Mummy, at 94, you are climbing onto the ferry.”

Archana’s son, Ayushmaan Sethi, added, “She is a rockstar.” The actress also posed with her mother, and later, upon reaching Versova, she showed how her elderly mom navigated through a rocky area.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh is currently seen on Netflix’s popular comedy show "The Great Indian Kapil Show." In the next weekend’s episode, Navjot Singh Sidhu will appear on the show and several promo videos from his appearance have surfaced online.

The new exciting promo shows Navjot sitting in the guest judge’s chair, leading Kapil to joke that Sunil Grover is once again impersonating Sidhu. The former cricketer and commentator quickly sets the record straight, confirming that he is indeed the real Sidhu. As the situation unfolds, Archana who has replaced Sidhu all these years, grows nervous and asks Kapil if Sidhu is taking over the show from her.

Navjot Singh Sidhu left "The Kapil Sharma Show "in 2019, and was subsequently replaced by Archana Puran Singh, who has since become a regular on the show.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.