Anurag Thakur slams Congress for 'political tamasha' in Bihar

Patna, April 21 (IANS) Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur, on Monday, launched a political attack on the Congress and the Grand Alliance during his address in Bihar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state.

Calling Congress a party with no existence left in Bihar, former Union Minister Thakur said the party's leaders visiting the state during election time is nothing more than a "political tamasha".

He warned that the return of Congress would bring back a "jungle raj" in the state.

He praised the JD(U)-BJP coalition government, claiming that historic developments have taken place in road, railways, and investment sectors.

"In the past years, Bihar has been taken to new heights with investments of thousands of crores. The next five years will be crucial for its development," he said.

Regarding PM Modi's upcoming visit, former Union Minister Thakur emphasised the Prime Minister's "deep affection" for Bihar, saying, "He will bring gifts of schemes worth thousands of crores for the state, particularly in infrastructure."

He also launched a attack on Congress's legacy, particularly over its treatment of B.R. Ambedkar.

"Congress harassed Baba Saheb throughout his life. NCERT books tell how Nehru treated him. They should apologise to Dalits and Mahadalits," he said, adding that only the BJP gave true respect to Ambedkar.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, former Union Minister Thakur said: "Congress's Yuvraj damages India's image abroad. He questions the Election Commission and other democratic institutions. The party has lost internal democracy and has become a one-family party."

Responding to recent remarks by Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, he said: "Does his alliance even consider him a leader? Their ideology and leadership are unclear. The Grand Alliance's leadership itself is under question."

When asked to react on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's statement, former Union Minister Thakur defended Dubey's remarks and said the BJP's respect for the judiciary, contrasting it with alleged actions of Congress during the Emergency and Nehru era, citing incidents where the judiciary was allegedly undermined.

He concluded by informing the press that he would be heading to West Bengal for a tour later on Monday evening.

