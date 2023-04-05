Anti-corruption watchdog moves against ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed's brother

Rawalpindi, April 5 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Pakistan's Punjab province has moved against Najaf Hameed, the brother of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed, seeking the records of lands under his ownership.

The Rawalpindi division of the anti-graft body wrote a letter to the Rawalpindi and Chakwal deputy commissioners for the records, claiming that Najaf had "superseded several seniors for promotion to the Girdawar post and "accumulated assets beyond his own means", Geo News reported.

It further stated that the records were needed for ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against Najaf, who had been suspended from the post of deputy tehsildar on February 16.

The former spymaster's brother had been removed from the post in public interest over alleged misconduct.

A case of alleged assets beyond means against Faiz Hameed was referred a few weeks back to the National Accountability Bureau but the reference was returned by the latter, The News reported.

Informed sources in the NAB said the NAB Rawalpindi office received a file, containing complete details of Faiz's income tax record and a two-page complaint signed by some unknown locals from Chakwal, for initiation of inquiry against the former ISI chief.

These sources said that DG NAB considered the file and after consultation with his seniors, the case was returned with the direction that a formal request be made to the Bureau by the authorities concerned.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also knew about what was referred to by the NAB against aiz and how the Bureau reacted in the past.

