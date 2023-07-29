Another family member of KCR in active politics, appointed BRS Maharashtra in-charge

Hyderabad, July 29 (IANS) Another family member of Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K. Chandrasekhar Rao has entered active politics.

KCR has appointed his nephew Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao as the in-charge of

BRS Maharashtra state unit.

Vamshidhar Rao is son of KCR’s elder brother Kalvakuntla Ranga Rao.

A fan of megastar Chiranjeevi, Vamshidhar Rao had joined Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) when it was floated by the actor in 2008. After the party’s disastrous poll performance, he became inactive in politics.

Vamshidhar Rao had recently undertaken social activities in Siddipet in the name of Ranga Rao Foundation. There was a buzz in political circles that he is aspiring for the BRS ticket from Siddipet, which is currently represented by KCR’s another nephew T. Harish Rao.

However, in a surprising move KCR appointed him incharge for Maharashtra

unit of BRS.

Vamshidhar Rao called on KCR and thanked him for being appointed as Maharashtra in-charge.

Vamshidhar Rao has a brother and a sister. His younger brother K. Tejeshwar Rao is not active in politics while sister K. Ramya Rao is associated with the Congress party.

Several family members of KCR are already active in politics. His son K. T. Rama Rao is a minister in his cabinet and BRS working president while daughter K. Kavitha is a member of Telangana Legislative Council.

T. Harish Rao, son of KCR’s sister, is also a minister and holds the key portfolios of finance and health.

Joginapally Santosh Kumar, son of KCR’s wife Shobha’s sister, is a member of Rajya Sabha.

KCR, on Friday, appointed a temporary steering committee of BRS for Maharashtra. The BRS chief himself will lead the steering committee. The members of the committee are former MLAs Bhanudas Murkute, Shankar Anna Dhondge, Anna Saheb Mane, Deepak Aatram, former MP Haribhau Rathore, Ghanshyam Shelar, Kisan Cell president Manik Kadam, Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao, Dnyanesh Wakudkar, Sachin Sathe, Shusri Surekha Punekar, Kadir Maulana, Yashpal Bhinge and Firoj Patel.

KCR also named party coordinators and co-coordinators for various divisions in Maharashtra.

The BRS president appointed former MLA Charan Waghmare as coordinator of the Nagpur division of Maharashtra State with immediate effect.

In a statement, BRS secretary Himanshu Tiwari said that the party appreciates the contribution of outgoing Nagpur division coordinator Dnyanesh WakudkarTiwari said that in order to speed up the ongoing works the party has appointed six co-coordinators in every regional division, and district co-coordinators for all 36 districts.

The divisional coordinators include Somanath Thorat Datta Pawar for Aurangabad, Nikhil Deshmukh for Amravati, Charan Waghmare for Nagpur, Nana Bachav for Nashik, B.J. Deshmukh for Pune and Vijay Mohite for Mumbai.

