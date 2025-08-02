Announce Thirukkural as National Book of India, says lyricist Vairamuthu to PM Modi

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) Seven-time National Award winning Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do everything possible to realise the long held dream and unfulfilled plea of Tamilians of witnessing the 'Thirukkural' being announced as the 'National Book of India'.

Taking to his X timeline, Vairamuthu penned a long statement, addressed to the Prime Minister.

He wrote, "To the Honourable Prime Minister of India! My felicitations for the importance you’ve accorded to democratic principles by inviting people’s ideas and thoughts for your Independence Day address.

"I’m writing this as an Indian from the state of Tamil Nadu. The 'Thirukkural' that you have been celebrating forever is a moral code of ethics that transcends race, religion, language and country. The single, unifying principle at its core is humanity!"

Vairamuthu then went on to claim, "That Thirukkural should be announced as the ‘National Book of India’ is a long-held dream and unfulfilled plea of Tamilians."

He then said, "We wish that ‘Thirukkural’ must be announced as the ‘National Book of India’ in your address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day. As requested by you, we will also be sharing this suggestion on the ‘NaMo’ App. Such a declaration about Thirukkural will be considered as a noble contribution from India to our world’s cultural wealth. Please do all possible to realise this dream."

The lyricist concluded the note saying that he would be waiting eagerly in front of his television set to hear the good news.

He wrote,"I will be waiting eagerly, in front of the television on August 15th, for the good news. @narendramodi @PMOIndia"

For the unaware, The Thirukkuṟaḷ, a classic Tamil language text containing 1,330 short couplets called Kurals, is hailed as one of the greatest literary creations around the world. Each of the Kurals is made up of seven words. The book, which contains teachings on virtues, wealth and love, is recognised for its universality and secular nature.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.