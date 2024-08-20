Ankita Lokhande celebrates sisterly bond with 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Aparna Dixit

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande hosted a Raksha Bandhan celebration at her residence, and her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Aparna Dixit was also a part of the festivities.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ankita, who has 5.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

We can see Ankita wearing a blue saree with green brocade border. She has opted for a natural makeup look and tied her hair in a bun. For the accessories, she wore a pearl necklace with colourful gems embedded on it.

Aparna wore a plain golden saree and paired it with a sleeveless black blouse. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair half tied. The look was rounded off with golden and white jhumkas.

The video shared by Aparna shows her tying rakhi to Ankita. We can further see Ankita adorably hugging Aparna and posing for the cameras.

She captioned it as: "Ankita Lokhande years and years of love".

Another video shared by Aparna shows her tying rakhi to Ankita's husband and businessman Vicky Jain.

The clip was captioned as: "Bas haste haste yun hi rhenge hum hamesha".

Aparna, who has one million followers on Instagram, shared a post along with her brother and actor Agam Dixit. The snaps show the brother-sister duo happily posing for the cameras.

There is also a video of Ankita tying rakhi to Agam at her house. We can also see a lavish spread of Raksha Bandhan meal.

On the personal front, Ankita and Vicky had tied the knot on December 14, 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

The couple had participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. They are currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, and airs on Colors.

Ankita made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav, and Aparna essayed the role of Manasi.

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with 2019 historical biographical action drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film starred Kangana in the titular role.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also essayed the titular role.

Aparna is currently seen in the show 'Tulsi-Hamari Badi Sayani', which also stars Harithi Joshi, and Dishank Arora.

