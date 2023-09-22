Anjali Tatrari says upcoming 'Vanshaj' episodes will be 'real nail-biters'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Anjali Tatrari, who essays the role of Yuvika in the family drama show 'Vanshaj', has promised that the upcoming episodes of the show will be "real nail-biters" and the "murder mystery thickens".

As Yuvika continues her pursuit to uncover Vidur's hidden secrets in the upcoming episodes, a surprising revelation sends shockwaves through the Mahajan family. Neel and Yuvika's investigation leads them to the nurse who looked after Yuvika's father when he was at the Mahajan Hospital.

In a heart-wrenching moment, they discover that the nurse has passed away, and to make matters worse, they see someone very close to the Mahajan family holding a gun.

Talking about the sequence, Anjali Tatrari said, "The upcoming episodes are going to be a real nail-biter with lots of surprises. The mystery of the nurse's death and the secret person with a gun near the Mahajan family will have everyone wondering what will happen next. With this murder, Yuvika's life is about to change, and I am excited for the fans to witness how the journey goes. All I hope is that our viewers continue to support us with all the love and blessings that they have been showering upon us."

Yuvika (portrayed by the talented Anjali Tatrari) takes a significant step closer to unwinding the secrets surrounding her father Premraj's (played by Akshay Anand) scandal. However, Yuvika witnesses a shocking revelation when she stumbles upon her close friend Neel's (Mohit Kumar) father, Vidur (brought to life by Aliraza Namdar), in the company of a mysterious stranger.

'Vanshaj' airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

