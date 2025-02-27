Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt tribute for late Hollywood legend Gene Hackman

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is mourning the demise of Hollywood legend Gene Hackman. On Thursday, Anil took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared an array of pictures of the departed legend, and penned an emotional note.

He wrote, “Cannot believe the world no longer has Gene Hackman in it. His effortless performances in films like ‘The French Connection,’ ‘Unforgiven,’ and ‘The Firm’ are just a few times the world witnessed his genius. A true legend whose legacy will live on. Rest in peace”.

Gene and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead on Wednesday afternoon in their home in Santa Fe.

In a statement to the Santa Fe New Mexican, accessed by ‘The Guardian’, County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said, “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday”.

Sheriff Mendoza said there was no immediate indication of foul play. He did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have died. Hackman, 95, had lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, since the 1980s and married Arakawa, 63, in 1991, after meeting her in the gym where she then worked.

Earlier, Anil heaped praise on Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan for his directorial debut. He even called Aryan a younger version of Manmohan Desai.

Anil took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared the promo of Aryan’s upcoming streaming show ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’. The special video takes a meta approach as it shows Aryan directing SRK for a promo.

Anil wrote on the video, “With the Dyavol in the Director's chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster. Aryan you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai...Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut”.

