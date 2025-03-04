Angelina Jolie visits daughter Zahara in Alabama for speech about period poverty

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Angelina Jolie attended the mother-daughter brunch in Alabama, with her daughter Zahara to raise awareness for period poverty.

The National Institutes of Health describes period poverty as women and girls “having insufficient access to menstrual products, education, and sanitation facilities.”

Zahara, who joined Spelman College’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority in November 2023, was the keynote speaker for the Women in Training Inc.’s fourth Mother-Daughter Brunch at the Renaissance hotel, reports people.com.

“We are truly honored that Zahara Jolie-Pitt will speak at the Fourth Annual WIT Mother-Daughter Brunch about her passion to end period poverty, which is the mission of Women in Training,” the non-profit organization’s president and CEO Adeyela Bennett said ahead of the event, according to WAKA 8 Action News.

She continued, “We are also excited that her mother, the internationally renowned movie star Angelina Jolie, will join us to support her daughter and to support our goal of ensuring that every girl and young woman has the products she needs to live her life to the fullest extent.”

Angelina adopted Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia when she was 7-months-old while on a visit with her eldest son, Maddox.

The Oscar-winning actress shares six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne with her ex husband Brad Pitt.

Roughly one month before attending the mother-daughter brunch, Angelina and her kids got together to give back once more, this time for the families affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

“Her kids are volunteering around the state, asking for what’s needed and jumping in," a source close to the Eternals actress told people.com on January 13.

"She went to see the firefighters at the Rose Bowl and is close to the team at World Central Kitchen," the insider added at the time, noting that Angelina first connected with the organization during a May 2022 visit to Ukraine.

"Overall she is trying to listen and follow and not get in anyone’s way," the source continued of Jolie’s efforts to help.

"She knows what’s important is to bring supplies and donate and fall in line. She isn’t posting or announcing efforts. Just trying to listen and learn.”

In addition to raising her children to give back to others, the actress has also spoken openly about the importance of self.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.