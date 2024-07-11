YSRCP Office Demolition: AP High Court Gives Shock to AP Govt!

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh high court on Thursday issued notices to Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Commissioner Katmaneni Bhaskar and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) Commissioner Nirmal Kumar in contempt of court case.

YSRCP had filed a writ petition in the high court following the action of CRDA and MTMC authorities on the under-construction party at Tadepalli in Guntur district. The party had prayed to the court to issue suitable orders to state government, CRDA and MTMC against the building structure until the completion of hearing.

The high court issued the notices to the authorities as they went ahead with the demolition activity despite a court’s directive against it. The CRDA and MTMC authorities demolished the building structure claiming it was an "illegal" construction. The authorities carried out the demolition exercise in the early hours of June 22 without serving a prior notice to the party’s leadership.



Also Read: Telangana to build Telugu AI chatbot for Telugu speakers