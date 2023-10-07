YSRCP to Hold Crucial Meet in Vijayawada on Monday

Tadepalli: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will hold a meeting of Executive Committee members in Vijayawada on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Indira Gandhi municipal stadium.

The party's Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party coordinators, municipal chairpersons, market yard chairpersons, MPPs and other leaders have been asked to attend the party meeting. Chief minister and party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the cadre in the meeting. During the meeting, the party leadership will chalk out a poll strategy for the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Yesteryear Telugu Actress Sarala Kumari Goes Missing in Flood-ravaged Sikkim

