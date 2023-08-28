YSRCP Delegation Meets ECI to Complain Bogus Votes Added During TDP Regime

New Delhi: YSRCP delegation led by party’s Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy met the Election Commission on Monday and lodged a complaint that nearly 50 lakh bogus votes were added to the voter’s list during Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) tenure. Reddy also informed the election body that the opposition party is running a smear campaign against the deletion of bogus voters names from the voters list.

Speaking to the media persons in the national capital, Reddy said they made a presentation before the Chief Election Commissioner about how the electoral rolls between 2014 and 2019 have been manipulated. He also stated that Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is making unwarranted and false allegations which are not tenable in law.

“We have informed the election officials about how the TDP party is including and deleting voter names from voters lists using apps like My TDP and Seva Mitra apps. The opposition party is using these private apps to do the profiling of voters and delete the names of voters who are the supporters of other parties,” Vijaysai Reddy told reporters after meeting the Chief Election Commissioner.

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting the Chief Election Commissioner, YSR Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaysai Reddy says, "Today we made a presentation before the Chief Election Commissioner about how the electoral rolls between 2014 and 2019 have been manipulated...The TDP Opposition Leader in… pic.twitter.com/X9cZtAUatT — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023

The YSRCP leader further said the process of enrollment of new voters and deletion of bogus voters is being carried out as per law and in a transparent manner. He also said Aadhaar card should be linked to voter ID to keep a check on inclusion of bogus voters in the electoral rolls.

