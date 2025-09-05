YSRCP Celebrates Teachers' Day, Pays Tributes to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and YSR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) marked Teachers' Day with spirited celebrations at its central office, honoring former President and Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. Party leaders paid rich tributes to his service to the nation and extended warm wishes to teachers across the state. They also offered floral respects to the portraits of Dr. Radhakrishnan and the late Chief Minister Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Teachers' Day is an occasion to acknowledge that teachers, after parents, are the true guides who shape individuals and society. He emphasized that society must honor educators sincerely, as education lays the foundation for future generations. Reddy recalled the late YSR’s efforts to expand educational opportunities and highlighted how Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken them further through transformative reforms.

He noted that under Jagan’s leadership, schools have become platforms for brighter futures, easing the financial burden on students and parents. Initiatives such as Nadu-Nedu, with an investment of nearly ₹15,000 crore, upgraded school infrastructure to corporate standards, integrating health, nutrition, and creativity into education. Jagan’s reforms, he said, have brought government schools on par with global standards while recognizing teachers’ vital role in nation-building. Reddy criticized the present government for dismantling these achievements, contrasting it with Jagan’s unprecedented reviews and swift resolution of long-pending teacher issues. He reiterated that YSRCP’s policies place education at the heart of Andhra Pradesh’s development and urged collective commitment toward this goal.

Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, MLC and President of the YSR Teachers’ Federation, said both YSR and Jagan gave utmost priority to teachers. He recalled that YSR established a corporate school in Pulivendula named after his teacher, Venkataiah, to provide quality education to underprivileged children—an initiative later nurtured by Bharathi Reddy. As Chief Minister, Jagan modernized education with large-scale infrastructure upgrades and accorded respect to teachers, unlike the “humiliations” they faced under Chandrababu Naidu’s regime. He expressed confidence that Jagan would do even more for the teaching community upon returning to power, while paying homage to Dr. Radhakrishnan’s contributions.

Lella Appireddy, MLC and YSRCP General Secretary, said Dr. Radhakrishnan’s contributions to society were immeasurable and that both YSR and Jagan firmly believed education was the engine of social change. He pointed out that Jagan’s Nadu-Nedu program modernized schools, but lamented that the present education system has once again been reduced to textbooks. He urged teachers to continue serving as compasses for society, fostering values and guiding future generations. Expressing optimism, Appireddy said he was confident Jagan would return as Chief Minister in 2029 to govern in consultation with stakeholders.

During the event, outstanding teachers from various districts were felicitated. Among those present were MLCs Kalpalatha Reddy, Kakumanu Rajasekhar, Ankireddy Narayana Murthy, Putta Shivashankar, YSR Teachers’ Federation leader Jalireddy, and several other YSRCP leaders.